Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $255.60 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 588,274 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 33.8% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $203.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

