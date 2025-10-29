Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $419.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 969.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 233,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,759 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 1,643.7% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 302,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.