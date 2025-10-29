Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
