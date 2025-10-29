Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on URG. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.69 on Monday. Ur Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In other Ur Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 252,087 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $423,506.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 632,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,054. The trade was a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 198,618 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $266,148.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 324,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,198.50. The trade was a 37.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,619 shares of company stock worth $1,064,004. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 369,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,616 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 66,698 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 3,220,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

