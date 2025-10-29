NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 8,825.9% in October

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,772,300 shares, an increase of 8,825.9% from the September 30th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,752,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,752,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NOVONIX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NVNXF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. NOVONIX has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
NOVONIX Company Profile
