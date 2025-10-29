NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 8,825.9% in October

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,772,300 shares, an increase of 8,825.9% from the September 30th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,752,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,752,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Get NOVONIX alerts:

NOVONIX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVNXF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. NOVONIX has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NOVONIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.