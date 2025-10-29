NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lessened by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.9% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

