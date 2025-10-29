NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Narwhal Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average of $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

