NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

