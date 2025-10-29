NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

