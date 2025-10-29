NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

