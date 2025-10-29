NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 45.5% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.