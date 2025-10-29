NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

