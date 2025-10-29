Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ocean Park International ETF Stock Performance

Ocean Park International ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.52. Ocean Park International ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

Ocean Park International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

Ocean Park International ETF Company Profile

The Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates across international equity ETFs. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKX was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

Featured Articles

