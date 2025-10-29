Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,300 shares, an increase of 122,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

OTCMKTS OTLC opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

