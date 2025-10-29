Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORKA. Barclays assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of -0.29. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,012,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 292,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 354,821 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 603,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

