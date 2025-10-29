Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.0833.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $144.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $7,077,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $7,682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

