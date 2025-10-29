Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.34.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

