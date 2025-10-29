OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Short Interest Up 14,100.0% in October

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,200 shares, a growth of 14,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.
OVH Groupe Stock Performance
OVHFF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. OVH Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.
About OVH Groupe
