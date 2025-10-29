OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Short Interest Up 14,100.0% in October

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,200 shares, a growth of 14,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

OVHFF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. OVH Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services.

