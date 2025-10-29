Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDYN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ PDYN opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Palladyne AI has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

In other Palladyne AI news, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $47,532.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 312,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,791.12. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Denis Garagic sold 14,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $109,882.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 584,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,653.78. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,963 shares of company stock worth $200,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palladyne AI by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palladyne AI by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palladyne AI by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Palladyne AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

