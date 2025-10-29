Parsons (PSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1.6654 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. Parsons has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 960.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSN

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.