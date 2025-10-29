Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $492.6240 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.28.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.