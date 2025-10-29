PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

PCB opened at $21.40 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Don Rhee purchased 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 419,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,435,355.72. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

