Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on PEB

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,446 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,056,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 41.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 936,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 274,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.