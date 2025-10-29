Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,600 shares, a growth of 19,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUSDF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Perenti has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

