Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,600 shares, a growth of 19,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Perenti Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AUSDF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Perenti has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Perenti Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.