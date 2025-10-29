Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.2727.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $120.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. The trade was a 54.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,469,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Swmg LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 452.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

