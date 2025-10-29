Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $533.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

