Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Price

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INBK. Zacks Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. First Internet Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

