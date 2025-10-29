Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) Stock Price

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState Bank in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SouthState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Shares of SSB opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SouthState Bank has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,786. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,095.80. The trade was a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 106.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 37,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

