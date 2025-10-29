Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Power Co. of Canada traded as high as C$64.62 and last traded at C$64.41, with a volume of 1890193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.84.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on POW
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.