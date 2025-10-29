Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Power Co. of Canada traded as high as C$64.62 and last traded at C$64.41, with a volume of 1890193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.84.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

