Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 120,600 shares, an increase of 321.7% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Predictive Discovery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDIYF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Predictive Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

About Predictive Discovery

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

