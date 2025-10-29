Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 120,600 shares, an increase of 321.7% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Predictive Discovery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PDIYF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Predictive Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About Predictive Discovery
