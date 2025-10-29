Procore Technologies (PCOR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $328.1330 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $58,884.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 187,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,588,851.98. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,399,750. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,519 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 515.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 132.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

