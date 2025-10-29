Progressive Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 178.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.34.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

