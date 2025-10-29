ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,500 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

