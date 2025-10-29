ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,500 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.91.
About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples
