PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys 927 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $269.89.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

