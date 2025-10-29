Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,667,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Range Resources by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 468,841 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE RRC opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.