Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Rapt Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.13 on Monday. Rapt Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $498.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 112.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 79,967 shares during the period. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

