Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $19.74 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 8.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Broadcom Stock Up 3.0%
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.