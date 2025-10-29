Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% in the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,721 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

