Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of REPL opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $815.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Replimune Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 563,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Replimune Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

