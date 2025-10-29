Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

10/23/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $215.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $175.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Seagate Technology is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,620 shares of company stock worth $14,464,056 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

