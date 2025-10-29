REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,700 shares, a growth of 321.9% from the September 30th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

FEPI opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

