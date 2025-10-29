Rimini Street (RMNI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $104.0170 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of RMNI opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $418.19 million, a P/E ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 24,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $97,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 160,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,436. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 100,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $421,045.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,334.40. This represents a 40.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,422 shares of company stock worth $969,055. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

