RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 5,547 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $207,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.