Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.1517 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOOD opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $865,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 11,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,278.56. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 5,175,598 shares of company stock worth $579,779,430 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “mkt outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

