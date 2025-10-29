Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$57.75

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.75 to C$57.75 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.48.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.