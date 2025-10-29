Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$57.75

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.75 to C$57.75 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.48.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$32.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

