Root (ROOT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $363.0570 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. Root had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $382.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Root to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Root Price Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. Root has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,041.24. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Root by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Root by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

