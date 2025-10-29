Rothschild & Co Redburn Has Lowered Expectations for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $240.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.41 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

