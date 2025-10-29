Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $71.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities set a $73.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $62.23.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,678,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 718,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after buying an additional 1,189,921 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,378,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,409,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.