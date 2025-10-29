Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Price Target to $40.00

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B opened at $31.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. Barrick Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

