Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Outperform

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $253.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average is $218.05. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

